Karachi LG polls: ECP releases results of 229 UCs

KARACHI: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released the official results of 229 out of 235 Union Councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division, ARY News reported, citing sources.

After a delay of nine days, ECP today announced the result of 229 UCs while the result of six UCs was held after the notice issued by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

According to the latest party position, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lost one seat each while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) bagged two more seats after the recounting of votes in different UCs.

PPP is still having the highest count of seats, 91, followed by JI possessing 85 and PTI with 42 seats.

Furthermore, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed 7 seats, three seats by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), three by independent candidates and two by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Sources said that the notification of successful candidates in LG polls will be issued within a day or two followed by the oath-taking ceremony.

After determining the specific reserved seats and election on vacant seats, the chairman of the Town will be elected.

The commission is yet to decide on elections on the vacant seats and ascertain the reserved seats for women. After the determination of the reserved seats, elections for the town chairmen will be held.

Hyderabad results

The commission also released the LG results of 155 UCs of Hyderabad.

PPP is leading with 95 seats, PTI with 40 seats, independent candidates with 15 seats and TLP with 2 seats, whereas, the results of two UCs were held due to the violation of the election code.

In Hyderabad, elections were not held in five UCs due to the demise of candidates.

Yesterday, the election commissioner (EC) Sindh said that the election of Karachi mayor is likely to take two to three months as the commission is still compiling the final results of the Sindh local government (LG) polls.

