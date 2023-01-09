ECP serves notice to Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served a notice to Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for ‘violating’ its code of conduct, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the electoral watchdog served a notice to JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for holding a political rally in Karachi ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) elections in the metropolis.

Taking stock of the ‘violation’, the district monitoring officer (DMO) of Karachi Central issued a notice to the JI chief and sought clarification for the January 8 political gathering.

According to the Code of Conduct, political gatherings, car rallies and processions are not allowed in local government elections. The ECP directed KP Hafiz Naeem to appear before the DMO on January 11 to explain their position.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JI Karachi chief is a candidate from Union Council (UC) 8, North Nazimabad in the local government (LG) elections.

Meanwhile, the ECP also issued notice to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Masroor Ahsan, for violating the Election Act as he held a rally on January 7 at Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while rejecting the pleas of MQM-P and the Sindh government has ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Read More: ECP seeks Army, Rangers deployment for LG polls in Karachi, Hyd

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the reserved decision on holding the repeatedly-delayed local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The ECP said that the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held as per old voters’ lists. The concerned authorities have been directed to make arrangements for the polls.

It may be noted that MQM-P and Sindh government were seeking delay in the polls citing delimittion issue, while Jamaat-e-Islami was praying to hold the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Comments