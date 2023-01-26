Karachi LG Polls: ECP suspends results of three Karachi UCs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan hearing a Jamaat-e-Islami

petition against alleged irregularities in LG election in Karachi suspended results of three union committees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ECP suspended results of UC-1 and 8 of Safoora Town and UC-6 of Chanesar Town on a plea of the JI.

The party’s lawyer told the election commission panel, hearing the case, that according to the Form 11, the JI candidates returned winners in all three union committees.

“The ROs declared opponents as successful in the results they released,” counsel Hassan Javed said. He alleged that the Returning Officer changed results and handed over two seats to People’s Party and one to the PTI.

ECP’s Punjab member Babar Bharwana remarked that the election commission heard the case of six Karachi UCs yesterday, apparently the case heard today is similar to that case.

The election commission clubbed the plea with the case of six Karachi UCs heard yesterday.

The case of alleged change of results in Karachi’s nine union committees was adjourned for further hearing until February 02.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja yesterday vowed to rectify anomalies in the results of the local government elections in Karachi and also promised to take action against those responsible for committing alleged irregularities.

A three-member bench headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan heard a petition of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding alleged irregularities in six union committees in Jan 15 LG elections.

The bench asked the JI to provide Form 11 and results issued by the returning officers and assured the party that its reservations would be addressed.

