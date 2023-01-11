KARACHI: The long-awaited second phase of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad are set to be held on January 15 (Sunday) as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP has finalized preparations for the LG polls.

The second phase of the local government elections in Sindh was originally scheduled to take place on July 24, but it was postponed due to unprecedented rains and flooding in Sindh. The electoral body rescheduled the LG elections for August 28, but they were put off again due to the same reason and shortage of police personnel.

The term of the local governments in Sindh expired on August 30, 2020, and the commission was bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of the tenure.

A neck-and-neck contest is expected between PTI, PPP and JI candidates in the local government elections in Karachi scheduled for January 15.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman is a candidate from Union Council (UC) 8, North Nazimabad in the local government (LG) elections. The

The JI leader will face the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Akbar Masood, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Abu Bakkar Siddiq and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sahibzada Khan.

The JI chief had lost the seat to MQM-P contestant in the previous LG elections held in 2015.

The UC-8 North Nazimabad constituency holds importance for the JI Karachi because Rehman is party’s expected mayoral candidate for the city.

Najmi Alam vs Khurrum Sher Zaman

In Saddar Town, the PPP’s Syed Najmi Alam is contesting as vice chairman for UC-12. He is also contesting for UC-11. Najmi Alam is expected to be a PPP’s candidate for mayor or deputy mayor.

The PPP leader will be facing Khurrum Sher Zaman, the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, who was also elected as MPA from Saddar Town. In UC-11 and UC-12 the PPP has formed an alliance with the Tehreek-e-Awam Ahl-e-Sunnat.

From UC-11 Saddar Town, the JI has awarded a ticket to Maaz Liaquat, who was formerly associated with the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi

PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi is in the run for UC-2 (Soldier Bazaar) seat. Shamim has the support of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM). According to the written agreement between the two parties, if Naqvi wins, the MWM’s councillor will be accommodated.

Shamim is currently MPA from PS-101 Karachi East-III.

Similarly, Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi, one of the PTI’s founding members, is contesting for two North Nazimabad Town union councils: UC-1 (Paposh Colony) and UC-6 (Khamosh Colony).

The Pak Sarzameen Party has not fielded any heavyweight candidate for LG polls in Karachi. The MQM-P has adopted the same strategy.

727 candidates elected unopposed

At least 727 candidates vying for different seats have been elected unopposed in 16 districts of the Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions in the second phase of the local government polls in Sindh.

Data provided by the ECP shows that a total of 7 candidates from Karachi, 410 from Hyderabad and 310 from Thatta division have been elected unopposed.

A total of 8857 polling stations have been set up by ECP for second phase of LG polls while 17863 candidates will face each other in local government elections scheduled on January 15.

49 candidates passed away waiting for polls

According to the details provided by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as many as 12 candidates of union council (UC) chairman and vice chairman have died since the time their nomination papers were submitted.

Similarly, 22 candidates who were running for district council, town committee, municipal committee and UC ward members seats also passed away.

The ECP data shows that among the 22 deceased candidates from Karachi Division, half had filed their nomination papers for the posts of chairman and vice chairman

The official statistics show that one chairman and vice-chairman candidate passed away in District South, four chairman and vice-chairman candidates passed away in the Central and West districts, while five general member candidates passed away in District East.

