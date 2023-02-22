Karachi LG Polls: ROs, POs appear in election commission hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Returning and Presiding officers of LG polls in Karachi appeared before the election commission panel in the case of alleged irregularities in election, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Jamaat Islami’s Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and People’s Party’s Saeed Ghani and Shahida Rehmani were present in the courtroom.

Chief Election Commission told presiding officers to reply carefully adding that they could be terminated from jobs and sent to jail in case of false statement.

“There are differences in forms given to returning officers and polling agents,” the CEC said.

Most of the ROs said they could not confirm the forms with the polling agents. “We had sent forms to the ROs,” presiding officers said.

Polling agents complained about firing during the election on the polling day.

“What you were doing during such incidents,” bench asked the AC Orangi Town. “I am a human what I could, I also have other works to do. You call me in a case in single case,” the assistant commissioner replied. “These duties performed by humans and you have been posted for it,” member commission Ikramullah Khan said. “Write the chief secretary to suspend the AC,” CEC directed.

“I wanted your arrest,” another ECP member Hassan Bharwana said. “I also remain an AC but didn’t courage to act like this,” he added. “Chief Minister Sindh should be complained about this attitude,” he said.

“It is inappropriate, I apologize for it,” PPP’s Saeed Ghani said.

“Why the polls were not made flawless, it was responsibility of the election commission,” Hafiz Naeem said. “The proceedings are being conducted on your request,” member election commission Nisar Durrani replied. “Yes, but the case is being delayed,” Hafiz Naeem complained.

“Jamaat Islami has not been entitled to file the case in place of the concerned candidate,” Saeed Ghani said. “Votes were recounted in three union committees, two of which won by the PPP and third by the JI,” Ghani said. “They call for recounting but level allegations after defeat,” PPP leader said.

“Our people travel from Karachi to here, it is a painful process,” Saeed Ghani complained.

“The final arguments are remaining, the case will not take much time now,” CEC replied. “We will not call you from Karachi again and again,” he added.

Further hearing of the case adjourned till February 28.

The election commission on Tuesday issued warrants of the presiding officers after they failed to appear in the hearing.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in initial proceedings vowed to rectify anomalies in results of the local government elections in Karachi and also promised to take action against those found responsible for committing alleged irregularities in election results.

