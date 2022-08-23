Karachi LG polls to be held on August 28 as scheduled, ECP

Islamabad: The local body elections (LG Polls) in all seven districts of the Karachi Division would be held in accordance with the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by an ECP spokesperson, the LG polls in Karachi would be held according to the schedule issued by the ECP. While the decision regarding polls in Hyderabad would be made by the ECP soon.

The local body polls in Karachi would be held on August 28, 2022, the spokesperson announced.

On August 22, Deputy Commissioners from multiple districts of Sindh urged the ECP to postpone the LG polls in the areas amid heavy rainfall and floods.

DC Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar districts in their letters to the election commission pleaded for deferral of the 2nd phase of the LG Polls in their districts for 45 and 60 days respectively. The next phase of local government elections in the province has been scheduled for August 28.

Also Read: DCs seek deferral of Sindh LG Polls 2nd Phase

The ECP asked Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to share a fresh monsoon spell report with the election body. The ECP also summoned a report from DCs and Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad regarding the situation in rain-affected areas.

Comments