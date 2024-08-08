web analytics
Karachi: Light rainfall, drizzle in some city areas today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast light rainfall or drizzle in some parts of the metropolis today (Thursday).

“A shower expected today, otherwise the weather in city will remain mostly cloudy and breezy,” according to the weather report.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz recently predicted that the fifth spell of monsoon is expected to be starting from August 13.

The minimum temperature has been recorded 28 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature will range between 30 to 32 Celsius, the Met Office predicted.

The wind speed has been 19 kilometers from the southwestern direction. “Humidity ratio likely to remain between 65 to 75 Celsius.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and humid in most districts of Sindh today with light rainfall in coastal areas today and tomorrow (Friday), according to the weather report.

