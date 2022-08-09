Karachi likely to receive heavy rainfall today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of Karachi in today’s evening, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PDM said the monsoon system is expected to gain intensity and the parts of Karachi to receive showers with thunderstorms in the evening.

In the weather advisory, the PDM has shown the threat of urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and other parts of the province. The fishermen are also advised not to go into the deep sea for fishing between August 10 to 14.

The civic authorities have been cautioned to remain vigilant due to the expected heavy spell of rain in the port city.

Yesterday, light to moderate with isolated heavy falls at a number of places in Karachi and in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Maximum rainfall occurred in Karachi at Gulshan Hadeed 47mm, Quaidabad 43mm, Jinnah Terminal 20mm, M. O. S. 9.3mm, P.A.F Faisal Base 7mm, Saadi Town 6mm, Met Complex University Road 2.9mm, Korangi 2.2mm, P.A.F Masroor Base 2mm, Keamari 1mm. In Sakrand 13mm and Sh. Benazirabad 1mm.

