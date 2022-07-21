Karachi likely to receive light rain today

Karachi is likely to receive light rain today (Thursday), predicted Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), ARY News reported.

The weather in the port city will remain partially clouded today, while the temperature will remain between 32 to 34 degress.

The PMD further said that Sindh including its capital, Karachi, will receive heavy showers from July 24.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from 20th to 23rd July. While in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from 24th to 26th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from 20th to 23rd July. While, in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from 22nd to 25th July.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

