Karachi likely to receive rainfall, thunderstorm from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted the onset of monsoon rains across the country, including Karachi, starting from June 25, ARY News reported.

According to the PMD, many parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, and Badin are likely to witness rain from June 25 to 28.

The PMD said that moist currents are entering the country, and a westerly wave is expected to reach upper areas on June 25, intensifying by June 26.

Rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s various districts from 25th June to 01st July with occasional gaps, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

Balochistan’s northeastern and southern districts Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti and Kohlu to receive rain with wind or thundershowers from 25th night to 28th June.

Rain with scattered heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Kashmir from 24th June to 02nd July, while in Gilgit-Baltistan from 26th to 29th June.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an advisory ahead of the predicted thunderstorms and rainfall in different regions of Pakistan from June 25 to July 1.

The NDMA cautioned that cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Muzaffarabad face a risk of urban flooding. The NDMA’s advisory read that weak trees, walls, and structures could be affected by storms and urged the public to avoid billboards, poles, and fragile walls for safety.