More than two-third of Karachi exempted from load shedding, NA told

KARACHI: More than two-third of residential areas and 100 percent of industrial areas in Karachi are exempted from load shedding, ARY NEWS reported quoting a reply submitted in the National Assembly from the power ministry.

In a written response regarding load-shedding in Karachi during the question and answer session of the National Assembly, the ministry of power said that 78 percent of the residential areas of the city are exempted from outages.

The industrial sector enjoys 100 percent exemption from power outages, the federal ministry, whose portfolio is being held by Hammad Azhar said in its reply.

The ministry further said the city is divided into three zones for power outages with Gadap, Malir, and Orangi Town areas witnessing six to seven hours of power outages.

“A six to seven hours of a power outage is also carried out in Baldia, Lyari, New Karachi, and Surjani,” it said.

In April this year, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced that the port city will be given 1,000 megawatts of electricity this year.

“We had promised to provide 900 MW electricity to Karachi. We will 1,000 MW will be Karachi.”