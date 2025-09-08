Karachi: Low Pressure System persists to bring rain till Sept 10

KARACHI: A weather official on Monday said that a low-pressure weather system still persists over the region as a deep depression.

Deputy Director Met Office Anjum Nazir Zaigham has said that a deep depression brings winds with 60 to 70 kilometers per hour speed.

This weather system will influence Sindh’s southern districts till September 10, he said. Heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of Karachi, Met Official predicted.

Urban flooding is likely in Karachi under the prevailing monsoon spell, according to the Met Office.

The weather system is expected to weaken within next 18 to 24 hours into a Depression.

The weather official has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh reached Rajasthan and the adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system, strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab, according to an early weather report.

The metropolis experienced rainfall on Monday, as dark clouds hovering over skies and winds blowing in the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light showers were reported in Metroville, SITE, Baldia, and Mauripur, while drizzle also touched areas including Defence, Korangi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Burns Road, and MA Jinnah Road.