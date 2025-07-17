Two women dead, three injured as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI (July 17, 2025): At least two women were dead and three were injured as a building roof collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.

According to initial reports, the roof of a residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area, making it a second incident of its nature in the month of July.

After getting information about the collapse, rescue teams promptly arrived at the site and launched an operation to assist those affected.

SSP Arif Aziz confirmed that the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Baghdadi Police Station. Preliminary information suggests that the roof of either the fifth or sixth floor gave way, causing the collapse.

It is worth mentioning that on July 4, a similar tragedy occurred in Lyari’s Baghdadi locality, where a six-storey residential building collapsed in the early morning hours, claiming 27 lives and leaving 8 injured.

Among the casualties were women and children. Over 50 rickshaws and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged by the debris.

Subsequently, a preliminary investigation into the earlier collapse found 14 individuals, including six directors of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), responsible for negligence and regulatory failures.