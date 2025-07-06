Nabil Gabol questions if Saeed Ghani should resign after Lyari tragedy

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol has strongly criticised the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) following the Lyari building collapse and questioned whether Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani should also be held accountable, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media in Lyari, Nabil Gabol said that suspending SBCA officials is not enough and those responsible must be arrested.

He pointed to the SBCA as the most corrupt department in Karachi, accusing it of taking bribes and protecting illegal constructions.

Referring to Minister Saeed Ghani, he said that “just issuing notices is not enough” and openly questioned whether the public should now demand the minister’s resignation, given the scale of the tragedy and ongoing negligence.

Gabol also alleged that the Director General of SBCA is seen as “too powerful” to be questioned, claiming that any attempt to act against him leads to pressure from higher authorities. He stressed that the people are not at fault the real blame lies with the SBCA.

He revealed that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has called a meeting to begin a large-scale operation against the builder mafia in Karachi. Gabol warned that no leniency will be given and those responsible will face consequences.

The PPP leader also highlighted that 122 buildings in Lyari area of Karachi alone have been declared dangerous, urging immediate action before more lives are lost. He warned builders to stay away from Lyari as operations begin.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said that 588 buildings in Karachi are deemed unsafe, with 456 of these located in the South District alone.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’, the minister said that 16 dangeour buildings have been evacuated over the past few months, though some critically unsafe ones remain occupied despite ‘efforts’ to clear them.

“Forceful evictions attract criticism, but we will proceed with action against unsafe buildings regardless,” Saeed Ghani added.

He said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called a high-level meeting on the dangerous buildings in Karachi.