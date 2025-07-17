Two women dead, three injured as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI (July 17, 2025): At least two women were dead and three were injured as a building roof collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area, ARY News reported, citing rescue officials.
According to initial reports, the roof of a residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area, making it a second incident of its nature in the month of July.
After getting information about the collapse, rescue teams promptly arrived at the site and launched an operation to assist those affected.
SSP Arif Aziz confirmed that the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Baghdadi Police Station. Preliminary information suggests that the roof of either the fifth or sixth floor gave way, causing the collapse.
It is worth mentioning that on July 4, a similar tragedy occurred in Lyari’s Baghdadi locality, where a six-storey residential building collapsed in the early morning hours, claiming 27 lives and leaving 8 injured.
Among the casualties were women and children. Over 50 rickshaws and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged by the debris.
Subsequently, a preliminary investigation into the earlier collapse found 14 individuals, including six directors of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), responsible for negligence and regulatory failures.
Earlier, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visited the site of the collapsed building in Lyari to inspect the situation on ground.
During the rescue operations rescuers retrieved 27 dead bodies from the wreckage of the collapsed building.
Sindh governor announced to award 80 yards plots to the families of the people died in the deadly incident in Lyari’s Baghdadi area last Friday. He also promised to provide ration items to the affected families.