Karachi police write fourth letter seeking Red Notice for Lyari gang war leader

KARACHI: Karachi Police have once again moved for international action after failing to arrest most-wanted Lyari gang war commander Wasiullah Lakho, accused of running an extortion network from abroad, as they push for a Red Notice through Interpol, ARY News reported.

According to official correspondence, SSP City Arif Aziz has written a fourth letter to DIG South requesting the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice against the fugitive. Details of the suspect’s crimes, including cases of extortion and serious offences, were attached to the letter.

The letter stated that the gang leader, Wasiullah Lakho has been operating his Karachi-based extortion network from countries including Iran and Dubai. Using foreign numbers, he allegedly threatens local traders and citizens, demanding heavy extortion.

Police noted that refusal to pay extortion has led to threats against shopkeepers and the business community in Karachi.

The communication also highlighted that local police have so far failed to arrest the accused, who continues to spread fear in Karachi by employing local criminal elements.

Despite repeated requests, senior authorities have not yet issued a Red Notice, but police sources confirmed that contact has already been made with Interpol. Officials said efforts are underway to secure the suspect’s arrest and bring him back to Karachi.

Earlier, the Karachi Police arrested a key operative of the Lyari gang war, identified as Daniyal alias Dani Pathan, from the Kalakot area.

According to DIG South Asad Raza, the arrested suspect, Daniyal, is involved in serious crimes like extortion, terrorism, and multiple murders in Karachi. His gang spread fear in different areas of Karachi, including Pak Colony, Nazimabad, Lasbela, Soldier Bazaar, and Old Golimar.

Daniyal was also engaged in drug trafficking alongside notorious groups led by Riayasat Jadgal, Kashif Dada, and Sajid Majid. According to DIG Raza, he provided weapons and resources to criminals like Ali Dada, Rehmat, Abid, and Waseem Joji.

Investigations reveal that the suspect obtained firearms online from Peshawar and was wanted for six murder cases and other serious crimes. DIG South stated that Daniyal, in collaboration with his uncle, killed a citizen in Karachi’s Golimar four years ago.