Karachi magistrate rejects IO’s request for Dua Zehra’s MLO

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has rejected the investigation officer’s (IO) request for a medico-legal examination (MLO) of teenage Dua Zehra, ARY News reported on Monday.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Aftab Ahmed Bughio has rejected the investigation officer’s (IO) request to conduct MLO of the teenager and directed him to submit the interim challan.

However, the investigating officer sought time for submission of interim challan. To which, the judicial magistrate directed him to submit the challan in the next hearing on August 6.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had sought supplementary challan on August 1 (today).

Earlier in July, Dua Zehra was transferred to Karachi from Lahore and shifted to Child Protection Bureau Karachi. According to the Lahore court’s decision, Dua Zehra was transferred to Karachi and shifted to Child Protection Bureau (CPB) Karachi.

The Child Protection Bureau has said that the 17-year-old was being kept in foolproof security.

