Karachi maid arrested over lavish spending spree, owns cars, flats and shop: police

In a shocking revelation, a Karachi maid arrested in a case of stealing Rs50mln from a bungalow in Karachi DHA, revealed she owns cars, flats and a shop.

As per details, a domestic worker Shehnaz, arrested in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Tanzeem area for allegedly stealing Rs50 million from a bungalow over the last 15 years, was living an extraordinarily lavish lifestyle.

Karachi maid Shehnaz, during interrogation, said she owns five cars, three flats and a commercial shop and had been living a lavish life.

Investigators also revealed that her bank accounts contain approximately Rs4 million.

Police stated that Shehnaz maintained an extravagant lifestyle, frequently shopping at malls and spending evenings at upscale cafés after finishing her work.

Over a span of 15 years, she reportedly stole over Rs50 million from a specific room in the house where she worked. With the stolen funds, she purchased vehicles, properties, and motorcycles, the investigation revealed.

The vehicles were rented out, earning her substantial monthly income. Of the three flats she owns, two were rented out as well. She is also reported to have traveled around the city in a car worth Rs6.5 million and was known for her taste in branded clothing.

Karachi maid Shehnaz is said to have opened a shop for her son and a co-accused named Asif.

Police recovered Rs600,000 from her residence and are currently searching for other accomplices. Investigations are also underway to determine the extent of her property holdings in her native town.