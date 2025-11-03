Karachi: Inquiry finds gross negligence behind Malir jail breakout

KARACHI: The inquiry committee investigating the escape of 225 inmates from Karachi’s Malir Jail has submitted its report, holding the prison administration responsible for serious negligence and poor security arrangements, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the large-scale jailbreak occurred due to multiple failures, including inadequate surveillance inside the prison and a lack of preparedness during the tremors that struck at the time of the incident.

The findings revealed that weaknesses in the jail’s security system and the carelessness of staff directly contributed to the escape.

Out of the 225 prisoners who fled, 37 remain at large, and police teams are continuing search operations to recapture them.

An FIR has been registered at Shah Latif Police Station on the complaint of the Assistant Superintendent, naming Superintendent Arshad Shah, Deputy Superintendent Zulfiqar Pirzada, and the Assistant Superintendent among the accused officials held responsible for the jailbreak.

On June 03, 2025, Karachi witnessed a major security breach as hundreds of inmates reportedly escaped from Malir Jail in what appears to be one of the most serious jailbreaks in recent years.

During the earthquake tremors that rocked Karachi on Monday, inmates were temporarily moved out of their barracks for safety reasons, jail officials said, adding that it was during this period that prisoners managed to flee.

The jailbreak triggered a massive police operation accompanied by intense gunfire in the vicinity.

Sources suggest that the seismic activity that struck various parts of Karachi recently may have contributed to structural damage at the jail. Reports indicate that the wall had been significantly weakened after 11 tremors were recorded in the last 24 to 48 hours, with a magnitude of 2.4. The most recent tremor occurred at 11:16 PM.

Following the escape, rescue officials reported that three FC personnel were seriously injured in the ensuing stampede and chaos. They have been shifted to a private hospital for immediate treatment, while several others sustained minor injuries.