Karachi: Man accused of robbery brutally tortured by influentials

Karachi: A man was brutally tortured by influential people from the Malir area of Karachi after being accused of a robbery, ARY News reported.

According to the details, locals from the Malir area of Karachi set their own court and tortured a man named Gulzar after he was accused of a robbery. The man was tied to a tree trunk and brutally tortured.

The video of the gruesome incident, that took place in Shah Latif town Malir, has been doing rounds on social media.

Police officials have said that the locals do not indulge the police in the matter while the person is currently under treatment in a local hospital. The man can be seen dragged in the area and pushed underwater as well by armed men.

The man was accused of stealing some steel rods. The incident took place three days back.

