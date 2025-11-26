Karachi man targeted by own driver in extortion plot

KARACHI: Police in the port city of Pakistan have arrested a driver who allegedly demanded extortion from his employer, ARY News reported.

The suspect, identified as Dawood Khan, reportedly asked for 8 million rupees through phone calls and a written note, threatening to kill his employer if the money was not paid. The incident took place in the Malir Cantt area of Karachi.

Police used technological tools to track and apprehend the accused. During interrogation, Dawood Khan admitted to committing the crime.

The arrest highlights ongoing efforts by Karachi law enforcement to crack down on extortion and protect citizens from such threats. Authorities stated that further investigation is underway to ensure all involved parties are held accountable.

Karachi Police Trace Extortion To Lahore Man Abroad

Earlier, a dramatic twist emerged in the extortion case involving a restaurant owner in Karachi’s Aram Bagh area, as police revealed that the extortion demand came from a man based outside Pakistan.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Hammad, a Lahore native currently living in Malaysia, contacted the restaurant owner in Karachi after obtaining his phone number from the restaurant’s TikTok account. Officials said Hammad demanded extortion money using the name of a Karachi gang-war group to intimidate the victim.

Police further disclosed that the suspect has taken loans from multiple people in Pakistan. He reportedly asked those lenders to share their bank account numbers, claiming a “friend from Karachi” would transfer money to settle his debts.

One individual shared an account number, which Hammad later used to send extortion payment details to the Karachi restaurant owner.

The extortion demand initially stood at Rs 2 million, but the matter was eventually settled at Rs 300,000, police added.

The police have warned citizens not to share their bank account details for any unknown transactions, urging Karachi residents in particular to remain cautious to prevent misuse of their accounts in criminal activities.