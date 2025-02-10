Karachi man arrested for harassing female in FB Area

A Karachi man has been arrested for harassing a female in city’s FB Area, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a video of Karachi man harassing a female on a motorbike in Joharabad went viral.

In the video, a man can be seen harassing a female and upon her shouts, the motorcyclist tried to flee the scene but eventually a man came out of his house and caught him red-handed.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafique, Muhammad Kashif, is a resident of FB Area Block 14 and has been working as a salesman at a supersmart.

A case has been registered against Kashif after his confession to the crime, the SSP said.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two men for allegedly filming, harassing and extorting students of the University of Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the agency’s Cyber Crime Wing arrested Fazal Dad, a rickshaw driver, and Adnan Ali, driver of a professor of the varsity, for their alleged involvement in blackmail, harassment, extortion and sharing of obscene videos of students of the University of Karachi.

The spokesperson relayed that an FIR was lodged against them on the complaint of a woman who stated that the two men were blackmailing her to pay money.