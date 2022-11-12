KARACHI: Man arrested for impersonating as a police officer

KARACHI: Sindh police and rangers in a joint operation in Orangi Town Karachi arrested a man for doing robberies while impersonating a police officer, ARY News reported.

The man used to impersonate a police officer and rob people of their valuables in Karachi, the police told. The police recovered a weapon and a police uniform from the accused.

The man, along with his aliases, used to conduct robberies in multiple areas of the city. The accused has admitted to looting over 100 mobile phones and hundreds of thousands of cash, the police told.

Also Read: Female police officer nabs fleeing sexual assault accused

The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused’s partners.

Comments