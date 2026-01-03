Karachi police nab man featured in viral obscene act video outside UoK

KARACHI: Police have arrested a man who was filmed performing an obscene act inside a car outside the gate of the University of Karachi (UoK) in a viral video, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the man behind the viral video has been identified as Mohiuddin Ali. A case has been registered against him at the Mobina Town Police Station.

Police said the man was engaging in immoral activity inside his car when women present at the scene recorded the act. The video later went viral on social media, drawing public outrage.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed that the video of the obscene act was recorded on January 1. Following the video’s circulation, Karachi police launched an operation and arrested the man.

In his statement to police, Mohiuddin Ali expressed remorse for his actions, saying he was ashamed and promising not to repeat such behavior in the future.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns about public decency and safety around educational institutions in Karachi.

Police Arrest Young Man For Obscene Acts On North Karachi Streets

On December 19, 2025, Karachi police arrested a young man for performing obscene acts on the streets of North Karachi, after a video of his behavior went viral.

The incident involved the suspect riding a motorcycle while engaging in highly inappropriate behavior. Police said the young man is the son of a traffic police officer. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Zeeshan Siddiqui, confirmed that the suspect, identified as Hamza, is the son of a traffic police inspector. The motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered by Gulberg police.

The video, first reported by ARY News on December 2, showed the man riding a motorcycle without a front or rear number plate and wearing a mask. He was dressed in pants, a T-shirt, and slippers. A motorist captured the footage after witnessing the suspect’s behavior, following him for a significant distance as the man continued his acts unabated.

The video shows women, children, and other members of the public witnessing the obscene acts on the street. SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui said police are continuing further legal action against the suspect.