30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi man chops off wife’s nose

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: In a ghastly incident, a man in Karachi chopped off the nose of his wife following a quarrel, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Manghopir area, wherein a man – identified as Ismail chopped off the nose of his wife during the quarrel.

A case has been registered in Manghopir police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The police, quoting the victim, said that Ismail chopped of her nose after accusing her of ‘extra-marital’ affairs. As per the victim, her husband’s brothers were also involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the victim’s husband while raids were being carried out to arrest other suspects. Police have collected preliminary evidence of the incident and recorded statements.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.