Karachi man chops off wife’s nose

KARACHI: In a ghastly incident, a man in Karachi chopped off the nose of his wife following a quarrel, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Manghopir area, wherein a man – identified as Ismail chopped off the nose of his wife during the quarrel.

A case has been registered in Manghopir police station on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The police, quoting the victim, said that Ismail chopped of her nose after accusing her of ‘extra-marital’ affairs. As per the victim, her husband’s brothers were also involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the victim’s husband while raids were being carried out to arrest other suspects. Police have collected preliminary evidence of the incident and recorded statements.