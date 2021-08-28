Karachi fisherman commits suicide after failing to persuade wife to return home

KARACHI: In an appalling incident, a 31-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan after he failed in persuading his wife to return home, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi, where a fisherman named Niaz hanged himself from a fan after he failed in bringing back his wife to home from in-laws’ house.

In the initial investigation, police found that the deceased had married two months ago and her wife had gone to her parents’ home over a personal dispute.

Police said that Niaz tried hard to persuade his wife to went back to her home but failed. He committed suicide on Friday evening.

Read: FEARING ARREST DACOIT COMMITS ‘SUICIDE’ IN GUJRANWALA

In another suicide incident reported today, an alleged dacoit in Gujranwala committed suicide fearing arrest.

As per details, dacoit identified as Qasim went climbing the roof of the house during a police raid in the Ferozewala area of Punjab, yesterday.

The police party and the neighbours tried their best to assure the dacoit to come down and surrender himself to the police but failed.