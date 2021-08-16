Karachi man, daughter killed in gunshots inside house

KARACHI: A man and his daughter have been killed by gunshots on Monday while another has conceded wounds in a horrible turn of events taking place in the Malir’s Memon Goth area, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.

According to the rescue officials, the incident took place near Ibrahim Masjid where gunshots killed the father-daughter duo while another of the daughters conceded wounds.

It has yet to be reported who is behind the incident that left two dead and one injured inside a house.

Man accused of rape with dead body, killed in police encounter

Separately late yesterday, the city police claimed to have killed a man accused of disgracing the body of a teenage girl in Thatta district, in an alleged encounter.

The Sindh police had earlier arrested accused Rafique Chandio for his alleged involvement in the abominable act.

“Accused Rafique Chandio tried to escape from the police detention. He opened fire at policemen at Babra Mori near Gharo, and killed in the counter fire,” police said.

SSP Thatta said that the encounter took place at Babra Mori. “This man had become a symbol of terror for the local people,” SSP said. “Some political people were exerting pressure on the family of the girl and police to avoid action against him,” SSP said.