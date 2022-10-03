Karachi man deprived of motorbike outside mortuary

KARACHI: Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi and in one such incident a man who reached mortuary services to buy a shroud for the burial of his nephew was deprived of a motorbike in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, unknown armed men snatched a motorbike from a resident named Junaid outside a morgue in Karachi’s Korangi.

Detailing the incident, Junaid said he reached to buy a shroud for the burial of his nephew at the morgue located in Korangi, where he was robbed by gunmen.

The victim said as soon he parked his motorbike, two unknown gunmen forced him to hand over the motorcycle to them at gunpoint.

Earlier, three station house officers (SHOs) of Sindh police in Karachi were suspended over their alleged failure to control street crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho announced to launch Shaheen Force with the exclusive duty of preventing street crime.

