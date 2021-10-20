Karachi man dies as robbers open fire on him, son

KARACHI: An alleged robber in the city’s Sohrab Goth area has shot dead a man who, with his young son, resisted the robbery when ambushed, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The man of 45, Sadaruddin, and his 22-year-old son Javed were in the Sohrab Goth market when the robber allegedly cornered them but as they resisted, the robber opened fire and killed the 45-year-old on spot. The 22-year-old also conceded bullet wounds but he survived with wounds.

The rescue officials have confirmed the details of the incident as uptil the presstime no security official reached the spot and thus no whereabouts of the suspects have been learned.

Both the body of the deceased and the wounded son have been shifted to the hospital, said rescue officials.

Police foil ATM break-in bid in Karachi

Separately today in Karachi, Police foiled an attempt of breaking into an automated teller machine (ATCM) in Karachi’s Civil Lines areas.

As per details, unidentified robbers after spraying the CCTV camera installed in the ATM booth of a private bank in Civil Lines areas tried to break into the machine to steal the cash but they were failed and fled as the police party of Madadgar 15 reached the spot after being informed.

“The robbers fled by leaving the tools they brought in with them to break into the ATM,” the police said.

