Man loses life trying to save nephew from open manhole

KARACHI: A man lost his life while saving his nephew, who fell in an uncovered manhole in Karachi’s Korangi on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the eight-year-old kid was walking with his cousin on the street when the child fell in an open manhole, after that the cousin rushed home and sought help.

However, in an attempt to rescue his nephew, a young man, named Sakhi Dad, jumped into the manhole and saved the child but lost his own life.

Meanwhile, the eight-year-old kid was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The family of the deceased are keen to initiate a legal case against the Mayor Karachi and other responsible individuals.

In a similar incident in August, a minor boy died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Karachi’s Malir district.

The tragic incident took place at Memon Goth where the two-and-a-half year boy slipped into a sewer. According to his father Abdur Rehman, the deceased child was his only son.

The father and son were visiting the area to attend a function when they were met with the tragedy, according to a relative of the affected family.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad met Abdur Rehman and offered his condolences to him. He assured the victim’s father of taking strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence.