Karachi shopper takes shoe company to court over unexpected charges

KARACHI: A resident from port city of Pakistan filed a complaint against a shoe company for charging extra for a plastic bag with a shoe purchase, ARY News reported.

According to reprots, the Sindh government issued a notice to the shoe company after the citizen raised the issue on the Prime Minister’s Portal.

The complainant claimed they were charged an additional PKR 30 for a shopping bag after purchasing a pair of shoes.

Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply Prices, Mir Shahnawaz, submitted the complaint to the Consumer Protection Court.

He stated that the complaint was initially lodged on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit and Citizen Portal. Despite notices being sent to the concerned shoe store branch, no response was received.

Due to the lack of response, the case was officially filed in the Consumer Protection Court, South. The hearing is set to begin on Thursday, March 6.

A similar incident like this occurred back in 2022, when a Karachi man moved consumer court against non-replacement of his under-warranty battery.

As per details, a citizen filed a plea with the consumer court in Karachi East against a battery seller. The plaintiff said he bought a battery for Rs5,800 from a shopkeeper located in Khudadad Colony on May 15.

The battery stopped working after three months and when the shopkeeper was asked to replace the under-warranty battery, he refused to do so and asked for double charges by citing fault in the battery cell.

The man has pleaded with the court to order the shopkeeper to pay Rs500,000 as damages to him.

Meanwhile, the court has sought replies from both the plaintiff and shopkeeper by October 6.