Man forcefully enters Karachi school, tortures students, teachers

KARACHI: A man on Thursday forcefully entered a private school located in the Sir Syed area of Karachi and tortured teachers and students, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man forcefully came inside with the students when they were entering into school.

Upon entering the man tortured five students and a teacher inside the school premises. The man who appeared to be a psychopath broke all the CCTV cameras.

However, the man was arrested and further investigation is underway.

