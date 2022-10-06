Karachi man guns down wife, mother-in-law over domestic dispute

KARACHI: A man allegedly gunned down his wife and mother-in-law over some domestic dispute in Manghopir area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident occurred in Haji Fazal Town of Karachi’s Manghopir area, where a man – identified as Dilawar – killed his wife and mother-in-law over domestic dispute and fled.

The police rushed to the spot on being alerted by the neighbours and shifted bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said that deceased women were identified as Bakhat Bibi and Gulshera.

In a statement, the police noted that the man and his wife would fight often as the accused was unemployed and cannot provide basic necessities.

“During one such fight this morning, the husband gunned down his wife and mother-in-law and fled,” the police said, adding that a search operation has been launched to arrest the accused while further investigation was underway.

Earlier in August, A man in Punjab’s Attock killed his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute domestic. According to police, the incident occurred in Ikhlas area of Attock, where a man named Sadaqat Ali shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and fled away.

The man also shot dead his father-in-law few days back, the police said and added raids were underway for the arrest of the killer.

