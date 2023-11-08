Karachi man lands in trouble for ‘threatening’ traffic cop

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a citizen for violating traffic rules and threatening a traffic police officer near Shaheen Complex in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the man threatened the traffic police warden for issuing him a challan of Rs820 over ‘fancy number plate’.

The incident occurred at the traffic signal near Karachi’s Shaheen Complex a few days ago when the suspect violated the traffic rules. The man threatened the traffic police official, called the media and started making a video.

The police high-ups took notice of the incident after a video went viral on social media. The FIR was registered at Aram Bagh Police Station on behalf of the traffic police officer.

In a statement, the police said the citizen refused to provide relevant documents of the vehicle when asked and tore up the challan issued to him.

Earlier in 2023, a woman slapped a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for ‘stopping her car’ at a traffic section near PIDC, Karachi.

The incident took place at a traffic section near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in Karachi, where a traffic police officer stopped a car for ‘having fancy number plates and tinted glasses’.

In a video – acquired by ARY News, the woman can be seen pushing and shoving the officer who was busy in clearing the traffic near Movenpick Hotel.

The woman even pushed him against a bus as she attempts to get her car out of the jam. When the officer resists and tries to stop the car, she slapped him.