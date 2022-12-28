Karachi man opens fire at neighbours for playing cricket, two injured

KARACHI: At least two sustained injuries in Karachi after an outrageous man opened fire at the neighbours playing cricket in the street, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A Karachi citizen vented anger at neighbours playing cricket in the street by opening fire at them when the ball hit his vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle owner namely Sohail Ilyas furiously came out of the house after a ball hit his car and started abusing the neighbours for playing cricket.

The verbal dispute turned into a fight. Ilyas brought a pistol from his house and opened fire at the youth, leaving two wounded.

Police arrested the accused for injuring the men and started an investigation.

