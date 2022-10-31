KARACHI: Man arrested for alleged rape of minor niece along with his 70-year-old friend

KARACHI: A man and his 70-year-old friend were arrested by police in Shah Latif Town of the metropolitan for allegedly raping and torturing his minor niece, ARY News reported.

The rape and torture case was registered by the girl’s other uncle.

The girl was sent to Jinnah Paramedical Medical Center (JPMC) for a medical checkup. The girl’s uncle and his wife, along with his friend have been arrested by the police.

The police told that the rape allegation will be substantiated after the medical report of the girl. However, there were clear marks of torture over the girl’s body, they added.

SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur told that they have recorded the initial statements of the accused and further investigation is underway. The people involved in the rape do not deserve any mercy, they will be brought to justice soon, IG Sindh said.

