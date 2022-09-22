Karachi man refuses to bury raped daughter till acquisition of justice

KARACHI: Father of 12-year-old girl Mehnaz, who was raped and murdered in Korangi’s Zaman Town area of Karachi, has refused to bury his daughter till the acquisition of justice, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the victim’s father – Abu Tahir – said that when he returned home from work he found door locked from inside. Later, he jumped inside his house from a neighbour’s wall and found the body of his daughter hanging with the ceiling.

While refusing to bury his daughter, the father demanded the arrest of persons involved in the heinous crime. “The girl was home alone as her mother had left the family in the recent past,” he added.

In response to a question, the man refused to cast doubt, saying that he has no differences with anyone. He also criticised the police for not taking the matter seriously, maintaining not to bury his daughter till acquisition of justice.

A day earlier, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified men in Korangi’s Zaman Town area of Karachi.

Police said that the criminals murdered the girl by hanging her inside the residence. At the time of the incident, the elder sister went outside the home with her younger sibling.

The police surgeon said that torture marks were found on the slain girl’s neck. Police had formed a team to start the investigation.

