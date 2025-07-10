CCTV shows Karachi man robbed for the fourth time

KARACHI: A shocking incident of street crime in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A has gone viral, showing a young man being robbed for the fourth time, ARY News reported

The now-viral video obtained by ARY News, reveals the terrifying moments of the robbery outside the victim’s house.

According to details, three armed men approached the young man just as he was about to sit on his motorcycle.

The viral video clearly shows the helmet-wearing victim trying to take out his motorcycle when the robbers suddenly appeared.

Despite the chaos in the street and neighbours shouting “chor chor” (thief, thief), one of the robbers pointed a pistol at the victim, while the others carried out the theft.

The suspects took away the young man’s mobile phone and motorcycle before escaping.

The viral video, shows the robbers’ faces clearly, raising hopes that they can be identified. The footage from Karachi has once again highlighted the increasing street crime in the city.

Read More: Policeman returning home after duty robbed at gunpoint in Karachi

Earlier, a policeman was robbed at gunpoint while returning to his home after completing his duty in Karachi’s Steel Town.

As per details, Saeed Ahmed, a cop deputed at Steel Town Police Station, was robbed by armed criminals in Karachi.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shah Latif Town while the officer was returning home after duty.

A case has been registered at Shah Latif Police Station against four unidentified suspects.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that he and his cousin were robbed near Sukhan River by four armed men who took their motorcycle and mobile phones before subjecting them to physical assault.

The FIR further revealed that the suspects had been looting other individuals in the area before targeting the officer and his cousin. Authorities are investigating the incident to apprehend the culprits.