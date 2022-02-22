Karachi: Man robbed of cash inside bank; watch video

KARACHI: A citizen was robbed of cash by two men inside a private bank in Lyari’s Chakiwara, Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a citizen with cash of Rs195,000 entered the bank to deposit, but two men already present in the premises snatched the cash from him as he approached the bank’s counter.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, a man can be seen moving to the counter but one of the robbers in between asks for change from the cashier to distract the man with the cash and during the period man wearing a blackcoat steals the cash.

The two men can be seen running from the bank with cash and fleeing on a motorbike parked outside the bank.

The affected man had no clue how he was deprived of his cash inside the bank in no time.

Earlier on November 19, last year, police had claimed to have busted a five-member dacoit gang involved in looting people coming out of banks after withdrawing money and arrested all its members.

Talking to journalists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) central had said that the arrested suspects, during the initial interrogation, confessed to committing over 50 robberies.

