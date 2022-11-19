Married man, woman leave homes, consume poison in Karachi

KARACHI: A married man and woman died under mysterious circumstances after leaving their respective homes, ARY News reported.

The deceased woman named Saira and man named Rizwan went missing on September 9 leaving their respective partners.

According to police, Saira’s husband reported to Soldier Bazar police station on September 9, that his wife went missing. Rizwan also went missing from his home on the same date.

Families of both missing persons were on search together. The man and woman committed suicide in Clifton by drinking poison.

When the man’s family came to know about the incident they brought them home. They were taken to Jinnah hospital where they were declared dead.

In his last words to the medico-legal officer, Rizwan said that he and the woman took the poison near sea view. He revealed no further details.

The bodies were shifted to hospital and further investigation is underway.

