Another child dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic incident attributed to administrative negligence, an eight-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Korangi’s Mehran Town, Sector 6-G, Karachi.

According to rescue officials, the child, identified as Dilbar Ali, was playing in the street with other children when he accidentally fell into the open manhole. The manhole was filled with wastewater, and attempts to rescue the child were unsuccessful, leading to his death at the scene.

Rescue teams and police responded to the incident and recovered the boy’s body. It has now been shifted to a hospital for legal and medical procedures. Authorities reported that no municipal officials, including the Deputy Commissioner or Assistant Commissioner, were present at the scene.

Local police confirmed that this incident is part of a disturbing pattern in Karachi. Since January this year, 14 children have died after falling into open manholes, while 13 others have lost their lives due to uncovered drains across various parts of the city. The cumulative death toll from such accidents has now reached 27, highlighting serious administrative failures.

Eyewitnesses described the manhole as dangerously uncovered, with water and filth rising to the top. They noted that the boy fell into the manhole while playing and had very little chance of survival due to the hazardous conditions inside.

Residents and officials have expressed outrage over the continued absence of responsible authorities at the scene. Police and rescue teams were the only ones present to manage the situation and carry out recovery operations.

This incident has sparked renewed calls for Karachi’s municipal authorities to cover open manholes, improve drainage safety, and prevent further tragedies, particularly involving children who play near streets and alleys.

The authorities have yet to announce immediate measures, while the local population continues to face serious risks from open manholes and uncovered drains throughout Karachi.