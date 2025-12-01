Parents of child who fell into Karachi manhole appeal for immediate rescue support

KARACHI: The parents of the child who fell into a manhole near Karachi’s Nipa Chowrangi, have urged authorities for immediate rescue support.

Parents of three-year-old Ibrahim, were talking to ARY News on the incident site.

“Please help us find our child. We request the concerned departments, the Mayor of Karachi, and all officials to assist us,” the mother of the toddler appealed to the authorities, adding that they have no information about the child’s condition or whereabouts.

The mother said they had come to Shah Faisal to Nipa Chowrangi for shopping when the incident occurred. She further stated that no one arrived immediately to help.

Ibrahim’s mother expressed frustration over departmental negligence, stating, “KMC officials say the Water Board is responsible, while the Water Board says KMC will handle it.”

She added that lights at the incident site were also turned off.

The father said that even the machinery needed for digging was arranged by his own brother on rent. He added that no senior official had contacted them so far and pleaded for immediate assistance.

The father said, “No one came to help us. We arranged the machinery ourselves. The administration did not provide any assistance, and none of the concerned authorities have contacted us.”