Karachi markets to remain closed today in solidarity with Gaza

Karachi markets will remain closed today in protest to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to trade leaders, the city’s major markets including, Sarafa Bazaar, Medicine market, Jodia Bazaar and other wholesale markets, will remain closed today.

President of the Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, Rizwan Irfan, urged all traders to close their businesses as a show of support. Karachi Tajir Ittehad leader Jamil Paracha also affirmed that Karachi’s business community stands with the people of Gaza.

Trader leader Shakir Fancy stated that markets in Mithadar, Old City Area, and the Sarafa Bazaar will remain closed today.

He added that wholesale markets will also observe closure in protest against Israel’s brutal aggression and atrocities in Gaza.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahim announced that the country’s largest wholesale market, Jodia Bazaar, will remain closed for the day.

The Aram Bagh Traders Association has also declared full support for the strike called by Karachi’s traders.

Furthermore, Aslam Polani, General Secretary of Jodia Bazaar, confirmed that all medicine markets in the area will also stay closed.

Earlier, Israel’s nonstop bombing in Gaza created more destruction and caused more casualties. The recent force of the blasts threw people high into the sky above destroyed buildings amid intense Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The footage, shared by local journalists, shows bodies of humans hurled high above buildings amidst plumes of smoke and dust from multiple Israeli strikes.