Karachi Matric Board announces 9th Class Results of Science and General Group

KARACHI: The Karachi Matric Board on Wednesday announced the results of SSC Part 1, 9th Class General and Science Groups for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) announced the results of SSC Part I, with the combined groups’ passing ratio being 76.3%.

A total of 196,714 students were enrolled in the 9th class across various groups. Of these, 167,279 students appeared for the examinations. The overall pass percentage for all groups stands at an impressive 76.3%, with 127,586 students successfully clearing their exams.

The Spokesperson of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) stated that the Science group, which had the largest cohort of 151,149 examinees, the success rate in the Science Group remained 78.26 percent.

On the other hand, just over half of the students in the 9th Class General Group passed the examination, with a 54.38 percent success rate.

The General group out of 14,984 students who sat for the exams, 8,588 passed.

Moreover, the success rate for private candidates in the 9th Class General Group remained 48.26 percent.

Meanwhile, only 623 out of 1,146 students in the private general category passed, marking the lowest pass percentage at 54.38%.

The 9th Class Science and General Group results can be seen on the official website of BSEK, www.bsek.edu.pk.