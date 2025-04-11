Karachi matric board controller refutes claims of stable power supply

KARACHI: The Controller of Matriculation Examinations, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, on Friday refuted claims made by K-Electric regarding the stable power supply at matric examination centers.

While talking to the media in Karachi, Zaheeruddin Bhutto emphasized that despite repeated requests to K-Electric, load shedding continues to disrupt exams and affect students.

“We have requested K-Electric numerous times to stop load shedding and ensure an uninterrupted supply during exam hours, but the power outages continue,” he said.

He also rejected K-Electric’s claims of conducting visits to examination centers, asserting that no such visits have occurred. “K-Electric teams are not visiting any of the exam centers,” Bhutto stated.

Bhutto said that power outages are causing significant inconvenience and hardship for students. He called on K-Electric to provide electricity for at least three hours in the morning to ensure smooth conduct of exams.

Matric Board’s vigilance teams visited several centers, where superintendents complained about load shedding and its impact on students and teachers.

Teams visited institutions such as Government Waseem Bagh School in Nazimabad and Government Girls Higher Secondary School at University Campus. Both superintendents reported that load shedding was creating serious difficulties for both students and teachers.

K-Electric had previously assured the Karachi administration that it would provide uninterrupted power supply to exam centers. However, the ongoing power outages are continuing to hamper the exam process.

Read More: Power supply at matric examination centres largely stable: KE

Earlier, K-Electric management said it visited schools across Karachi to review power supply arrangements during the ongoing matric exams.

“K-Electric management, led by Head of Distribution Operations Sheikh Humayun Saghir, visited schools across Karachi to review power supply arrangements during the ongoing Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations. The visits followed receipt of examination center details from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi and aimed to ensure maximum support from the company during exam hours,” said a press statement issued here.

According to a press release, Humayun Saghir confirmed that power supply at examination centers remained largely stable, with no formal complaints received from the Board of Secondary Education Karachi. K-Electric received the center information from the Board on April 8 and immediately mobilised its teams to extend support.