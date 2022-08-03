Karachi may receive light showers today: Met Office

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to experience a spell of light rain on Wednesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted today as the city was previously expected to receive another monsoon spell from August 05.

The Met Office said that the city could witness light rain during the day or at night today. “The temperature has been recorded at 28.6C while the minimum temperature remained at 27.5 C,” it said, adding that the temperature could rise upto 31C.

The PMD stated that the humidity level will remain at 83 percent and the city will witness winds blowing at 10 nautical miles.

The Met Office recently predicted that Karachi is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall from August 06 as the rain spell will enter the eastern part of the Sindh province from August 05.

The Met Office said that a spell of heavy rain is expected in eastern Sindh from August 5 to 8 while Karachi will witness heavy showers from August 06 to 08.

Balochistan and Sindh provinces have seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year. Another flow of water from flash floods from Balochistan entered Sindh yesterday.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, the second stream of floodwater, entered in Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas.

The people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge at hills and protective dykes to save their lives,” local sources said. “An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village was died of a health condition while failing to get medical help.

