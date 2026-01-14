Karachi mayor admits water theft, vows to shut down hydrants

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said the city has sufficient water supply, but large quantities are being stolen, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Jehangir Road Rehabilitation Project, the mayor announced plans to abolish the hydrant system across Karachi.

He rejected allegations that all water hydrants are operated by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stating that the hydrant system has existed for decades.

He said some Karachi residents have complained that they have not received piped water since 1965, forcing them to rely on water tankers for their daily needs. “Where water does not reach through pipelines, tankers fill the gap,” he added.

Mayor Wahab said hydrants previously operated in areas such as Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Kashmir Road, but several were shut down by the government. He explained that hydrant contracts are issued for two years and that the contracts of all hydrants in Karachi have now expired.

According to the mayor, officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) approached him and suggested issuing new tenders or extending existing contracts. However, he said he decided to abolish the hydrant system altogether.

“We will eliminate hydrants and ensure water supply to homes across Karachi,” he vowed.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab said 2026 would be the year of implementation of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s manifesto, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would spend Rs700 million on development works in the Old City area.

“We will complete the restoration of the historic Lea Market within three months,” the mayor said.

Mayor said that the K-IV water projects augmentation work has begun, “We will resolve the chronic water problem of Karachi”.

“We are accused and receive threats on daily basis over development works,” Wahab said.

He said water being stolen in the city, there are illegal hydrants. “We have constituted tribunal to proceed over illegal water connections”. “We will take straight action over water theft against culprits.”