Karachi mayor election: PPP attempts to pacify ‘angry’ Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation led by provincial minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday visited JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq to hold talks on the formation of local government (LG) and Karachi mayor, ARY News reported.

The PPP delegation included Saeed Ghani, UC Chairman Najmi Alam and Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh.

The delegation met with JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur-Rehman and discussed matters pertaining to Karachi mayorship and JI concerns over ‘rigging’ in some Karachi UCs.

Saeed Ghani assured Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman of addressing all his “valid” concerns.

The meeting comes after CM Murad yesterday telephoned Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as a step forward towards reconciliation between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the JI.

Hafiz Naeem conditionally agrees on talks with PPP

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has shown conditional agreement for holding talks with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’ yesterday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the ruling PPP and said that the government is trying to steal the mandate of Karachi citizens, on the other hand, they are showing a willingness to hold talks.

Hafiz Naeem said that JI is ready to hold talks with PPP only after it changes its attitude. He urged the government to stop the fraud of recounting of votes in different union councils (UCs) to snatch more seats.

As per the results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PPP is in the lead with success in 91 Union Councils out of 235. JI stands second with victories in 88 UCs, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came third after winning in 40 UCs.

Comments