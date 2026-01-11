Karachi Mayor vows to contest NAB notice on alleged mega corruption in KMC

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued a notice to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab regarding alleged “mega corruption” in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) development projects. The Mayor has stated his intention to provide a detailed response to the notice, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, the Mayor confirmed receipt of the notice. He maintained that he would submit all requested details but dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating there is no truth to the claims made in the notice.

Wahab remarked that significant development work has finally begun in the city after a long hiatus. He noted that while he frequently announces billion-rupee investments for Karachi’s infrastructure, a notice was sent instead of welcoming these initiatives.

“Those who work are subjected to interrogation, while those who do nothing are never questioned,” Wahab stated, adding that his “intentions are clear.”

It is pertinent to mention that NAB Karachi has requested comprehensive details of all development work carried out between 2020 and 2025.

According to the bureau, the inquiry was initiated following a complaint regarding alleged corruption in both completed and ongoing KMC projects during this five-year period.

Earlier in the day, Murtaza Wahab said that 2026 has been the year of implementation of the manifesto of People’s Party, the KMC will spend 700 million rupees on development works in the Old City area.

“We will complete restoration of historic Lea Market within three months,” Mayor Karachi said here.

Mayor said that the K-IV water projects augmentation work has begun, “We will resolve the chronic water problem of Karachi”.

“We are accused and receive threats on daily basis over development works,” Wahab said.

He said water being stolen in the city, there are illegal hydrants. “We have constituted tribunal to proceed over illegal water connections”. “We will take straight action over water theft against culprits.”

Mayor said that the Towns are getting taxes but claim scarcity of funds. “We can only pray for them; we are not facing shortage of funds”.