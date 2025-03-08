web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Karachi: Mercury likely to hit 38 Celsius today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast spike in temperatures in Karachi as mercury likely to soar to 38 Celsius as dry weather prevails in Sindh.

The hot weather spell could persist until Wednesday (12 March) next week, according to weather report. Temperatures expected to go down in Karachi after March 12.

Maximum temperature on Friday soared to 37.5 Celsius.

“Mercury likely to soar to 36-38 Celsius in Karachi next week,” Met Department earlier said. Hot and dry winds will blow from the northwest for most of the day, and sea breeze will resume in the evening.

Earlier this week temperatures dropped unexpectedly in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as the cold and dry northeastern winds intensified on Wednesday morning, leading to a significant drop in temperatures during the otherwise hotter March month.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 13.1°C, which according to officials is significantly lower than the average temperature of 19.4°C in March.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.