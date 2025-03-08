Karachi: Mercury likely to hit 38 Celsius today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast spike in temperatures in Karachi as mercury likely to soar to 38 Celsius as dry weather prevails in Sindh.

The hot weather spell could persist until Wednesday (12 March) next week, according to weather report. Temperatures expected to go down in Karachi after March 12.

Maximum temperature on Friday soared to 37.5 Celsius.

“Mercury likely to soar to 36-38 Celsius in Karachi next week,” Met Department earlier said. Hot and dry winds will blow from the northwest for most of the day, and sea breeze will resume in the evening.

Earlier this week temperatures dropped unexpectedly in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as the cold and dry northeastern winds intensified on Wednesday morning, leading to a significant drop in temperatures during the otherwise hotter March month.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 13.1°C, which according to officials is significantly lower than the average temperature of 19.4°C in March.